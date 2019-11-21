2 employees shot at Smithfield Foods packing plant in Tar Heel, 1 in custody: Sheriff

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Bladen County Sheriff's Office says two people were injured in a shooting at a hog processing plant on Thursday morning.

Just after midnight, two employees at Smithfield Foods packing plant in Tar Heel were shot. The Sheriff's Office says they arrived at an active shooter situation, gave first aid and cleared out the buildings. ABC11 crews on scene saw a person being helped into a helicopter for medical care.

Bladen County Sheriff Jim McVicker says both victims, one man and one woman, were shot in a stairwell. There was no word on their condition.

A plant employee, Jaquante Williams, is in custody. Williams was found behind the plant, which is located off NC Highway 87.

Jaquante Williams



The State Highway Patrol also responded. ABC11 is working to gather more details.
