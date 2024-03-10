2 minors, 4 others injured after police chase causes crash in Raleigh

A woman was taken into custody Sunday after six people were injured in a crash on Capital Boulevard.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman led police on a chase that ended in a crash on Sunday, sending two juveniles and four others to the hospital.

Just before noon, Raleigh police officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the 3300 block of Six Forks Road on a stolen vehicle involved in a robbery.

Police said the suspect pulled over but then drove away.

The female driver of the vehicle sped down Atlantic Avenue until it hit another vehicle on Wake Forest Road near the Capital Boulevard intersection. Two other vehicles were also hit during the collision.

When arriving on the scene of the crash, officers found six victims. Two juveniles, two men and two women were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the suspect vehicle was taken into custody.