2 Moore County sisters, ages 11 and 13, killed in car crash

VASS, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two Moore County sisters were killed when their family's SUV lost control, hit a guardrail and flipped Tuesday.
North Carolina State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on U.S. 15-501 at 5:30 p.m. near the Scotland/Hoke county line.
Officials said Bobby Wayne Duckworth, 43, of Vass was driving the 2004 Ford Excursion when officials say he lost control, hit the guardrail and flipped.
Jennalyn Faith Duckworth, 13, and 11-year-old Audra Duckworth died at the scene.
Benjamin Duckworth, 15, was ejected from the car and was taken to Scotland Memorial Hospital.
Bobby's wife, Audrey Duckworth, was taken to the same hospital.
Bobby Duckworth was also taken to the hospital.
Officials told ABC11 that Jennalyn and Benajamin were not restrained in the car.
The incident remains under investigation, the Highway Patrol said.
A GoFundMe was set up for the family.
