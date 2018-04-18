2 plead guilty in wild Lumberton bank robbery, chase shootout

Jeramie Ross Vaughn and Rashad Donavan Young (from left to right) (Credit: Robseon County authorities )

LUMBERTON, NC (WTVD) --
Two of the four men accused in the armed robbery of a PNC Bank in January that led to a wild chase and shots fired at law officers pled guilty in federal court Wednesday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

Rashad Young, 27, and Jeramie Vaughn, 30, both of Whiteville, pled guilty in Raleigh before a U.S. district judge to one count of bank robbery and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a bank robbery.

"We are pleased to have resolved the cases against these two defendants so promptly," said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. "Jeopardizing people's safety and risking the lives of law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in this federal district."

$1M bond for 2 arrested for armed Lumberton bank robbery
Two of the four men accused of robbing a PNC Bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon has been arrested.


On January 23, Young and Vaughn along with two other men entered the bank on N. Chestnut Street and held employees and a customer at gunpoint while they stole more than $40,000 in cash.

After the suspects fled the bank, Lumberton Police spotted a gray Saturn that matched descriptions given by witnesses, near the PNC Bank. The vehicle refused to stop and police initiated a chase.

Authorities said Vaughn was the getaway driver and Young was in the back seat. During the pursuit, shots were fired from the vehicle at police officers, striking six Lumberton police cars and one Robeson County Sheriff's Office vehicle.

Search enters day 2 for Lumberton bank robbery suspects
The Lumberton Police Department is actively looking for four men accused of robbing a PNC Bank at gunpoint Tuesday afternoon.


The suspects drove to a convenience store in Lumberton, where Young jumped out and ran, Vaughn then drove off to Columbus County, where the car was abandoned, and the remaining three suspects escaped into the woods.

A manhunt ensued and the next day, Vaughn was spotted by a homeowner in Lumberton, cold and wet, and wearing the same clothing seen on bank surveillance images.

Young was arrested January 25 during a traffic stop.

Law officers said both men confessed to their roles in the robbery.

Vaughn faces a sentence of not less than 20 years and up to life along with a fine up to $500,000 and up to five years of supervised release at sentencing.

Young faces a sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life along with a fine up to $500,000 and up to five years of supervised release at sentencing.

Third suspect arrested in Lumberton bank robbery
On Sunday, a third man accused of robbing a PNC Bank at gunpoint was arrested.


The other two suspects, Daquan Madrid Pridgen and Demetris Sean Robinson, have been charged and their cases are pending.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bank robberymanhuntcrimearmed robberynorth carolina newshigh-speed chaseNCLumberton
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Show More
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Man at center of violent Raleigh police encounter joins family, stays silent on case
More News