2 plead guilty in wild Lumberton bank robbery, chase shootout

Two of the four men accused in the armed robbery of a PNC Bank in January that led to a wild chase and shots fired at law officers pled guilty in federal court Wednesday.Rashad Young, 27, and Jeramie Vaughn, 30, both of Whiteville, pled guilty in Raleigh before a U.S. district judge to one count of bank robbery and one count of discharging a firearm in furtherance of a bank robbery."We are pleased to have resolved the cases against these two defendants so promptly," said U.S. Attorney Robert J. Higdon Jr. "Jeopardizing people's safety and risking the lives of law enforcement officers will not be tolerated in this federal district."On January 23, Young and Vaughn along with two other men entered the bank on N. Chestnut Street and held employees and a customer at gunpoint while they stole more than $40,000 in cash.After the suspects fled the bank, Lumberton Police spotted a gray Saturn that matched descriptions given by witnesses, near the PNC Bank. The vehicle refused to stop and police initiated a chase.Authorities said Vaughn was the getaway driver and Young was in the back seat. During the pursuit, shots were fired from the vehicle at police officers, striking six Lumberton police cars and one Robeson County Sheriff's Office vehicle.The suspects drove to a convenience store in Lumberton, where Young jumped out and ran, Vaughn then drove off to Columbus County, where the car was abandoned, and the remaining three suspects escaped into the woods.A manhunt ensued and the next day, Vaughn was spotted by a homeowner in Lumberton, cold and wet, and wearing the same clothing seen on bank surveillance images.Young was arrested January 25 during a traffic stop.Law officers said both men confessed to their roles in the robbery.Vaughn faces a sentence of not less than 20 years and up to life along with a fine up to $500,000 and up to five years of supervised release at sentencing.Young faces a sentence of not less than 10 years and up to life along with a fine up to $500,000 and up to five years of supervised release at sentencing.The other two suspects, Daquan Madrid Pridgen and Demetris Sean Robinson, have been charged and their cases are pending.