2-year-old dead, 1-year-old hurt after 55-foot drop from Minneapolis rooftop

EMBED <>More Videos

A Minneapolis family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old boy after police said he and his brother fell from the rooftop of an apartment.

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. -- A Minneapolis family is mourning the loss of a 2-year-old boy after police said he and his brother fell 55 feet from the rooftop of an apartment.

Officers said Abdiqani Abdi and 1-year-old Abdirizak were playing on the porch before the tragic incident. They pair fell onto a rooftop landing before falling from the building onto a patio.

"They are very emotional right now," Grad Darhir, a close family friend, told WCCO. "They are in a tough situation - to accept it, but we are Muslim, and we have faith and we believe things happen."

On Thursday, friends and family gathered to remember Abdiqani, just hours after he lost his life.

Abdirizak is in the hospital but is expected to recover. Family friends said the child broke three ribs and has a fractured skull.

Loved ones said the boys were known for one thing: their smiles.

Preliminary investigation shows the incident was an accident.

"There's no indication at this time that these children's descent was caused by anything other than the children themselves," said John Elder, with the Minneapolis Police Department.

RELATED: Hospital employee dropped newborn baby girl in delivery room


EMBED More News Videos

Newborn baby dropped in delivery room

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
minnesotachild deathfalltoddleraccident
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 men shot outside Raleigh sweepstakes parlor
Congrats! Meghan and Harry welcome baby boy
15 out of 18 weekends in 2019 have been rainy, NC climatologists say
Drink up: Wine may help with dental health
XFL games will air on ABC, ESPN when league starts in 2020
Apex officers, firefighters rescue duckling from sewer grate
ASMR trend: Raleigh 'slimer' says videos relieve anxiety
Show More
4-year-old may have been kidnapped by 3 men in pickup: Police
Deputies arrest man accused of robbing, killing 78-year-old NC woman
Russia plane crash: Pilot says jet was struck by lightning
Police officer shot, killed during traffic stop in Mooresville
Diana Ross feels 'violated' by TSA screener's touching
More TOP STORIES News