2-year-old girl killed by falling store display Chicago area mall

By Alexis McAdams
ORLAND PARK, Ill. -- A 2-year-old girl died after part of a store display fell and hit her on the head inside the Akira clothing store at an Illinois mall Tuesday afternoon, fire officials said.

The Orland Park Fire Department officials said the 2-year-old girl was with her aunt at the Akira Store on the lower level of Orland Square Mall when part of a store display fell and hit the toddler's head.

People who were eating lunch nearby said they saw the girl climbing on the display, then heard a crash. Video taken by shoppers inside of the mall shows paramedics inside the mall, one carrying a stretcher.

Several people at the shopping center, including a nurse and a doctor who were nearby, attempted to help the child. Officers and paramedics responded to the scene shortly before 2 p.m.

It's apparent from police and fire radio communications that several people at the shopping center tried to help.

"We're getting numerous calls about a large metal object falling on a baby at Akira in the mall," one dispatcher said.

"We're still on the phone with a caller," said another dispatcher. "They're advising they're doing CPR on a child. A mirror fell on them."

Paramedics performed medical treatment at the scene, then transported the girl to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn where she died from her injuries.

In a statement, a co-owner of Akira, which is a Chicago-based retailer, said, "We are devastated by this tragic event. We are working to collect all the details."

A spokesperson for the mall also released a statement, saying, "Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of the child. Questions regarding this tragic accident should be directed to Akira or to the Orland Park Police Department, which is conducting an investigation and can answer questions."
