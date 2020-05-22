2-year-old in critical condition after Lumberton mobile home park shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old is in critical condition after shots were fired into the toddler's Lumberton home early Friday morning.Just before 12:30 a.m. deputies responded to a shooting at the Alamac Village Drive mobile home community. On arrival, deputies found the two-year-old had been shot.Authorities said multiple homes in the mobile home park were shot into.According to investigators, the mobile home park has recently been the target of other shootings, but said a lack of cooperation from witnesses and victims have slowed the progress of the investigations.Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff's Office at (910) 671-3170.