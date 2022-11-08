2-year-old accidentally shot after finding gun in Johnston County home

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 2-year-old is in stable condition after accidentally being shot in Johnston County.

Johnston County Sheriff's Office said at 9:29 p.m. deputies were sent to 113 Brookside Lane in Four Oaks in reference to a shooting.

When deputies arrived they determined a 2-year-old had been shot and was being treated by his parents. The child was later taken to Wake Med in Raleigh in stable condition.

Deputies determined the child found a firearm inside the home. The child then fired the gun and was left with a self-inflicted wound.

The case is being reviewed by Johnston County Sheriff's Office along with the district attorney's office.