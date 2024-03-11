Guillermo of 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' gives 2024 Oscars toast with tiny tequila bottles

LOS ANGELES -- Guillermo Rodriguez of "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" gave a toast at the 2024 Oscars, with audience members seen drinking tequila from tiny Don Julio 1942 bottles.

While host Jimmy Kimmel was speaking, Guillermo popped up in the audience to say Colman Domingo, nominated for Best Actor for his role in 'Rustin,' needed a drink.

Guillermo handed Domingo a drink, which was revealed to have been made with Don Julio 1942 Tequila.

That's when Guillermo revealed that he had brought tiny bottles of tequila for celebrities and audience members to toast with.

"I love you Jimmy, and I love tequila," Guillermo said during his toast.

"And another toast for America Ferrera and Kate McKinnon," Kimmel added before drinking his tequila.