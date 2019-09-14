24-year-old charged after man found dead in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 24-year-old man has been charged with murder and robbery after a 26-year-old man was found dead in Fayetteville Thursday morning.Fayetteville police arrested Raekwon Boykin, 24, and charged him with first degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon.Around 3:00 a.m. Thursday, police found Markell Gerald, 26, of Fayetteville, dead with apparent gunshot wounds in the 200 block of Davis Street.Boykin is currently in the Cumberland County Detention Center where he was denied bond.Anyone with information regarding this death investigation is asked to contact the Fayetteville Police Department Detective Catlett at (910) 818-2543 or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.