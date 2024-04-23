Fifth arrest made in shooting of missing Durham man found dead in car

19-year-old Semar Barbour was found dead in Morrisville weeks after he was reported missing. Five people have been charged in the case.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A fifth person has been charged in the shooting death of a Durham man who disappeared in October and was discovered dead weeks later.

Semar Barbour, 19, was found dead No. 13 inside a car on Walnut Woods Drive in Morrisville.

Durham Police said previously that Barbour was killed at a house on Delray Street.

On Tuesday, DPD said Yakir Ben-Zion Lee, 19, of Durham, had been arrested and charged in connection with Barbour's death. Lee was charged with conspiracy to commit murder and was being held on a $50,000 secured bond at the Durham County Jail.

On Friday, DPD announced four other arrests in the case.

Nakia Montell Williams, 48, and Phillip Maurice Williams, 18, were charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Theodore Cash, 68, of Durham, and his wife, Shelia Frazier Cash, 68, also of Durham, were charged with accessory after the fact.

Those four suspects made court appearances on Monday.