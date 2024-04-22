Four people charged in Semar Barbour's death investigation make first court appearance

Four people were arrested Friday in connection with the death of Semar Barbour who was found dead in his car in Morrisville, Police said they believe Barbour was killed in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Eyewitness News was at the first court appearance Monday for the four suspects charged in the shooting death of 19-year-old Semar Barbour.

Barbour was found dead in Morrisville in November.

Phillip Williams, 18, and Nakia Williams are charged with the most serious crimes in connection with the death: first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

It's unknown if the two are related or how they know Barbour.

We know Barbour was killed at a house on Delray Street.

Documents obtained by the I-team Monday connect both Phillip and Nakia Williams to the alleged killing.

Nakia Williams and Phillip Williams

Prosecutors say they not only did they conceal Barbour's death but they didn't tell police about it and allegedly secretly disposed of the body.

Documents also mention another man who is wanted in connection to the murder but police wouldn't reveal the details.

In court Williams' alleged conspirators--Theodore and Sheila Cash, who are husband and wife--also went before a judge charged with accessory after the fact and trying allegedly to help Williams cover up the murders.

Theodore and Sheila Cash

All requested public defenders.