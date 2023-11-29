Semar Barbour was reported missing to Durham police on October 23. His body was found inside his car nearly a month later in Morrisville.

Morrisville Police say Durham man found dead in his car was killed elsewhere

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Morrisville Police provided an update Wednesday on a homicide investigation -- but it didn't do much to clear up the mystery.

The case involves a Durham man who was found dead after going missing for nearly a month.

Semar Barbour, 19, disappeared and was reported missing from Durham on Oct. 23. His body was discovered Nov. 13 in the back seat of his car parked in a Morrisville neighborhood.

On Wednesday, Morrisville Police said that after an "extensive investigation," investigators determined that Barbour was killed "in another jurisdiction" and his body was then left in the Town of Morrisville.

Morrisville Police did not disclose what jurisdiction they believe Barbour was killed in. They said the case will be referred "to the appropriate authorities for further investigation."

Police previously said, however, that if evidence suggests Barbour was killed in Durham, the case could be transferred back to Durham Police.

