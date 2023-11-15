Weeks after Durham man reported missing, Morrisville police find body with gunshot wounds inside car

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Less than a month after he was reported missing, the body of a Durham man has been found inside a car in Morrisville and police have ruled his death a homicide.

According to the Morrisville Police Department (MPD), the body was found with gunshot wounds after officers responded to a call about a person asleep in the back seat of a car in the 300 block of Walnut Woods Drive on Monday, November 13.

The person has been identified as 19-year-old Semar Barbour. He was reported missing to the Durham Police Department (DPD) on October 23, a news release states.

Morrisville police said the car is a burgundy 2011 Chrysler 200 with a North Carolina license plate was registered to Semar Barbour, 19, of Durham and they've gotten positive identification that it's Barbour.

Investigators said Barbour had been shot several times and his car appears to have been parked at the location since at least the morning of October 24.

Police said they're continuing to investigate Barbour's death and will release information related to the homicide as it becomes available.

