4 arrested months after Durham man found shot to death inside his car in Morrisville

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Four people were arrested Friday in connection with a deadly shooting in the fall of 2023.

The Durham Police Department said 19-year-old Semar Barbour was reported missing on October 24, 2023. He was later found in November in a vehicle in the 300 block of Walnut Woods Drive in Morrisville with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

After an investigation, police determined that Barbour was shot and killed in the 1000 block of Delray Street in Durham on October 23.

Police charged Phillip Maurice Williams Jr., 18, of Durham, with murder and conspiracy to commit murder; and Nakia Montell Williams, 48, of Durham with murder conspiracy to commit murder, and concealment of death.

Theodore Cash, 68, of Durham, and Shelia Frazier Cash, 68, of Durham are charged with accessory after the fact (Murder).

They are all being held in the Durham County Jail without bond:

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Investigator A. Bongarten at (919) 560-4440 ext. 29529 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200 or online at www.durhamcrimestoppers.org.

