28-year-old Raleigh man killed in hit-and-run crash on Rock Quarry Road

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A pedestrian was killed in a crash in Raleigh early Wednesday morning.

It happened in the 5300 block of Rock Quarry Road just after midnight, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

Julian Patterson-Scott, 28, of Raleigh was walking in the eastbound travel lane of Rock Quarry Road when he was hit by the vehicle.

Patterson-Scott was taken to WakeMed where he died from his injuries.

According to witnesses, the driver got out of a red minivan and fled the scene.

Anyone with information related to the crash is encouraged to contact the SHP at 1-800-662-7956.
