2nd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught in Florida; 1 still at large

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have now arrested a second suspect in the Halloween murder of 25-year-old Deaundre Williamson-Servin.

Police identified Dwight Bristol, 29, Dequan Donaldson, 25, and Derrick Bridges, 36, as people involved in the crime.

Dwight Dewey Bristol



Bristol was arrested on Thursday without incident in Jacksonville, Florida and is being transported back to Fayetteville.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of School Street.

One man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating

Deaundre Williamson-Servin, 25, died at the scene.

Derrick Bridges was taken into custody on Nov. 4 along the 1900 block of Cedar Creek Road without incident, police said.

Derrick Bridges



Detectives have outstanding warrants for Dequan Donaldson, who is also charged with first-degree murder.

Dwight Bristol, Derrick Bridges and Dequan Donaldson



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donaldson is asked to immediately call 911.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
