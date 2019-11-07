2nd man sought in Fayetteville Halloween murder caught in Florida; 1 still at large

Police identified Dwight Bristol, 29, Dequan Donaldson, 25, and Derrick Bridges, 36, as people involved in the crime.
Bristol was arrested on Thursday without incident in Jacksonville, Florida and is being transported back to Fayetteville.
The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of School Street.
One man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating
Deaundre Williamson-Servin, 25, died at the scene.
Derrick Bridges was taken into custody on Nov. 4 along the 1900 block of Cedar Creek Road without incident, police said.
Detectives have outstanding warrants for Dequan Donaldson, who is also charged with first-degree murder.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Donaldson is asked to immediately call 911.
The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).