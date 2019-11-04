Fayetteville police looking for 3 men involved in deadly Halloween shooting

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of School Street.
One man dead in Halloween night shooting in Fayetteville, police investigating
Deaundre Williamson-Servin, 25, died at the scene.
Police have identified Dwight Bristol, 29, Dequan Donaldson, 25, and Derrick Bridges, 36, as people involved in the crime.
Detectives have outstanding warrants for the three men charging them with first-degree murder.
The men are considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects is asked to immediately call 911.
The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).