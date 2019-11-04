murder

Fayetteville police looking for 3 men involved in deadly Halloween shooting

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville police have identified three men wanted in connection with a deadly shooting in Fayetteville on Halloween night.

The shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of School Street.

Deaundre Williamson-Servin, 25, died at the scene.

Police have identified Dwight Bristol, 29, Dequan Donaldson, 25, and Derrick Bridges, 36, as people involved in the crime.

Detectives have outstanding warrants for the three men charging them with first-degree murder.

Dwight Bristol, Derrick Bridges and Dequan Donaldson



The men are considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of any of the suspects is asked to immediately call 911.

The Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers program is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information submitted to Crimestoppers that leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539 or Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477).
