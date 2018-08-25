3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --Raleigh police are investigating an overnight shooting at the intersection of Old Wake Forest Road and Capital Blvd. that left three people hurt.
It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to the area and found two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.
The two victims were transported to WakeMed for treatment.
Another gunshot wound victim arrived to WakeMed in another vehicle.
Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.