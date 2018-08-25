SHOOTING

3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh

EMBED </>More Videos

3 hurt after overnight shooting in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
Raleigh police are investigating an overnight shooting at the intersection of Old Wake Forest Road and Capital Blvd. that left three people hurt.

It happened just after 2 a.m. Saturday when officers were dispatched to the area and found two victims with gunshot wounds in a vehicle.

The two victims were transported to WakeMed for treatment.

Another gunshot wound victim arrived to WakeMed in another vehicle.

Anyone with information that might assist detectives is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raleigh newsshootingraleigh policewake county newsRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SHOOTING
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
Teen fatally shoots mother's abusive boyfriend, will not be charged
Police investigating shooting in parking deck near Triangle Town Center
Autopsy: Former ECU player gunned down in Raleigh had 19 bullet wounds
More shooting
Top Stories
UNC braces for more Silent Sam unrest Saturday in Chapel Hill
One hurt after shooting outside Fayetteville Food Lion
2 arrested in shooting of woman found dead at entrance to Sanford hospital
FSU professor discusses ethics behind using genealogy kits to solve crimes
Star of 'Black Panther' prosthetic video aims to inspire others
PETA wants you to stop eating crabs
19 foreign nationals charged with illegal voting in North Carolina
Fort Bragg soldier killed when truck hits his motorcycle in Fayetteville
Show More
During guilty plea, Laura Riddick says she has 'compulsion to hoard money'
UNC BOG member: Silent Sam will be back up within 90 days
Bird removing scooters from UNC while parties explore possibility of partnership
Educators meet ahead of school year to re-address demands
Mom saves her baby from hot car after shocking 911 response
More News