3 more teens charged in shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart

From left, Colton Ray Bennett, Patrick Jefferson Dennis and Seth Palmer Johnson (Fuquay-Varina Police Department)

FUQUAY-VARINA, NC (WTVD) --
Three more people have been charged in connection with a shooting that happened Friday in a Walmart parking lot in Fuquay-Varina.

Fuquay-Varina police said Tuesday that the incident was the result of a drug deal gone wrong.

Police said Colton Ray Bennett, 18, Patrick Jefferson Dennis, 17, and Seth Palmer Johnson, 17 were in a Ford F150 that met up with two others who were in an Acura.

The two in the Acura, police said, were 17-year-old Bailey Lee Scott and 19-year-old Carlos Daniel DeJesus.

Police said things turned violent when Bennett grabbed money from DeJesus - with no drugs being exchanged - and tried to drive off.

DeJesus grabbed the side of the F150 as it was fleeing the scene and was knocked to the ground. Scott then allegedly fired multiple times inside of the truck, striking Bennett and Dennis, police said.

Both groups drove away and police later found Bennett and Dennis at WakeMed Apex. Both were treated and eventually released from medical care.

Bennett, of Woodview Court in Fuquay-Varina, was charged with larceny from a person.

Dennis, of Oakridge Duncan Road in Fuquay-Varina, was charged with larceny from a person.

Johnson, of Saddle Lane in Lillington, was charged with larceny from a person.

The three teens are not in custody.

The two teens in the Acura turned themselves in Monday.

Bailey Lee Scott (left) and Carlos Daniel DeJesus.



Bailey Lee Scott, of Raleigh, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted murder, and shooting into occupied property causing serious injury.

DeJesus, also of Raleigh, is charged with accessory after the fact for attempted murder.

They turned themselves in at the Wake County Detention Center.

Despite the arrests, the investigation remains ongoing, police said. Additional charges could follow.

Raleigh Police, Apex Police, and WakeMed Police assisted in the investigation.

Anyone with information about this case should contact FVPD at (919) 552-3191.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shots firedwalmartwake county newsshootingillegal drugsFuquay-VarinaWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
2 teens turn themselves in for shooting at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
2 injured after shooting incident at Fuquay-Varina Walmart
Top Stories
Fayetteville police say this man is the "Ramsey Street Rapist"
Hurricane Lane now at Category 4 as it heads toward Hawaii
Confederate monuments on Capitol grounds aren't going anywhere -- for now
Man arrested in fatal shooting at Raleigh motel
Doctors seeing spike in hand, foot and mouth disease
'Silent Sam' is gone but conversation continues at UNC-Chapel Hill
Stefan Karl, who played Robbie Rotten in 'LazyTown,' dies after bile duct cancer battle
Olive Garden's 'Pasta Pass' is back
Show More
Changes coming to several Wake County Public Schools
Terminally ill Burlington girl gifted new puppy after hers was stolen
Cumberland County pursuit ends in crash, closes part of Glensford Drive
Bank worker arrested in $75K robbery of business owner
California caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
More News