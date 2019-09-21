2 men, 1 woman shot in Benson overnight, police say

BENSON, N.C. -- Benson police said three people were shot overnight at the intersection of Whittington and Benson streets.It happened just before 1 a.m. when police responded to the Whittington Street and Benton Street for a shots fired call.Police said 3 people were shot -- one person with a wound to the chest, one with wounds to the abdomen and one with injuries to the leg.Two of the people shot were taken to the hospital and are in surgery, according to Benson police.Neighbors told ABC11 breaking news crews at the scene they heard about 30 shots fired.