4 ways to spot a GoFundMe scam

With the holiday right around the corner, more people are feeling the need to give. But there are still scams you need to be on the lookout for even during the "most wonderful time of the year."

GoFundMe is a popular giving website, so it can be hard to tell which pages are fake.

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson said people should pay attention to the four Ps:

Purpose: What is the purpose of the campaign/how will the funds be used

Photos: Pay attention to the images. You can always do a Google search to see if they were taken from somewhere else

Page details: Check out information about the page organizer's connection to the victim or their family. Also, see if it is actually the recipient who is in charge of withdrawals

Participation: Are family members and friends making donations and leaving comments

If users are still unsure about a page, they can always report it.

