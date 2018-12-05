4 ways to spot a GoFundMe scam

GoFundMe is a popular giving website, so it can be hard to tell which pages are fake.
Troubleshooter Diane Wilson said people should pay attention to the four Ps:
Purpose: What is the purpose of the campaign/how will the funds be used
Photos: Pay attention to the images. You can always do a Google search to see if they were taken from somewhere else
Page details: Check out information about the page organizer's connection to the victim or their family. Also, see if it is actually the recipient who is in charge of withdrawals
Participation: Are family members and friends making donations and leaving comments
If users are still unsure about a page, they can always report it.
