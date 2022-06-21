'They tried to get in my house': String of burglaries leave residents of 501 Towns community in fear

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A rash of burglaries in the 501 Towns community has residents locking their doors and talking with their kids about their safety."I don't know who's doing it, but with everything going on in this world, I feel he automatically has a target on his back," said one resident who is a mother of three.She is worried her 17-year-old son could be mistaken for a suspect in the string of burglaries plaguing the area."As a matter of fact, he was across the street just now. I called him and said you have to be home at a certain time at night," she said. "I need to be able to know where you are and say, 'hey my son's in the house. It's not him.'"Durham police officers are investigating a string of burglaries between Lexington and Bedford streets with the crimes happening overnight between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m.ABC11 spoke to one woman off camera who said the thief snuck in the window to steal her purse and car keys. Her car is still missing."It is disturbing because they tried to get in my house too," said another female resident. "The screen was up, gate was unlocked and broken." She told ABC11 the suspect didn't get in, but if they had, they would have been in for a treat."Yeah, they wouldn't have lasted long. I've got two pit bulls," she said.Durham officers are now on patrol in the neighborhood. They say the suspects in all but one case forced their way in through the window. Authorities are advising residents to be aware of their surroundings as they take necessary steps to keep their families safe."With my daughters, I'm always outside with them because you just never know," she said.