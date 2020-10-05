Coronavirus

Beloved North Carolina teacher dies after battle with COVID-19

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A community is grieving after a teacher at a Stanly County Elementary School died from COVID-19 on Sunday.

Julie Davis, who taught third grade, worked at Norwood Elementary School for two years and had a reputation for finding ways to inspire and support her students.

"She implemented creative ways of teaching and her high standards and expectations motivating others to achieve their best," read a statement on the Stanly County Schools' website.

"Students absolutely loved being taught by Mrs. Davis. Her personality was infectious and she brought joy into the lives of the students, staff, and community. "We are extending our deepest condolences to Mrs. Davis' family. We were truly blessed by her professionalism and caring spirit."

A family member spoke of Davis' work ethic and told WSOC she was compassionate, caring and thoughtful.

Stanly County Schools had implemented a mixture of in-person and remote learning. In the past two weeks, a student and staff member in the school tested positive for COVID-19. Stanly County Schools said Davis did self-quarantine when she started experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. The local health department did not believe Davis got COVID-19 from the school.
