6.9-magnitude earthquake rocks coast of Indonesia

The magnitude 6.9 earthquake hit about 5:29 a.m. and was centered 128.1 km (79.4 miles) west of Bengkulu, Indonesia, the agency said. Bengkulu, a provincial capital, has a population of about 300,000.
The earthquake had a depth of 10 kilometers (six miles).
In June, a magnitude 5.9 earthquake shook the Gulf of Tomini on the eastern side of Indonesia, but no serious damage or injuries were reported and no tsunami warning was issued.
Prelim M6.8 Earthquake southern Sumatra, Indonesia Aug-18 22:23 UTC, updates https://t.co/MJNoJnIANm— USGS Big Quakes (@USGSBigQuakes) August 18, 2020