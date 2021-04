CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Caswell County Sheriff's Office said a missing infant has been found safe and two people have been taken into custody.Jupiter Aria Caudle, 7 weeks old, had been the subject of an AMBER Alert. She was found safe and two suspects were arrested in Virginia by the Danville Police Department..Authorities said Jody Allan Caudle, 42, and Taylor Ann Crawford, 24, the child's biological parents were behind the abduction.Authorities had last pinged their location from cellphone information in Pelham, not far from the Virginia border.Caudle and Crawford are being held in the Pittsylvania County Jail.