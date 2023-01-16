7-year-old-injured in accidental shooting in Goldsboro expected to recover

Goldsboro police are investigating after a 7-year-old was accidentally shot Sunday morning.

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police say a 7-year-old was accidentally shot Sunday morning is in fair condition and is expected to survive.

The shooting happened at around 12 p.m. in Fairview Circle. When police arrived they found a 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers say an 8-year-old relative accidentally shot the 7-year-old.

The 7-year-old was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919)-735-2255.