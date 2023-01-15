7-year-old-injured in accidental shooting in Goldsboro

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- Goldsboro police are investigating after a 7-year-old was accidentally shot Sunday morning.

The shooting happened at around 12 p.m. in Fairview Circle. When police arrived they found a 7-year-old with a gunshot wound to the torso. Officers say an 8-year-old relative accidentally shot the 7-year-old.

The 7-year-old was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville for treatment.

There are no more details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919)-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.