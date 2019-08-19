7-year-old girl seriously injured after bouncing off sofa, falling 15 feet from apartment window

KOREATOWN, LOS ANGELES -- A young girl is fighting for her life after falling from an apartment window and hitting her head on the ground in Koreatown.

The accident happened Saturday afternoon in the 200 block of South Alexandria Avenue.

The 7-year-old girl was jumping on a sofa when she went flying out of the nearby window and fell 15 feet to the ground.

The girl underwent surgery and was listed in grave condition.
