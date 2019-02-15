SCHOOL SAFETY

7-year-old Delaware girl writes goodbye message to parents during school lockdown, bomb threat

EMBED </>More Videos

Child writes goodbye message during school lockdown. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 15, 2019.

One 7-year-old's touching message to her parents has taken Facebook by storm.

Shelley Harrison Reed posted a photo of her daughter Vanessa with the words 'Love Mom and Dad' written on her arm in purple marker.

Reed already knew from her 10-year-old son that their Delaware school had been under lockdown during a portion of the day because of a bomb threat.

When Reed noticed the strange message on Vanessa's arm, she asked her daughter what it meant.

The second-grader explained she wrote it to let her parents know she loved them in case she was killed.

Reed wrote they both started to cry as she watched a piece of her daughter's innocence "get stolen away."

No one in the school was hurt.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsschool safetybomb threatschool lockdown
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SCHOOL SAFETY
'Reset Room' reduces suspension rates at Cumberland County school
Southview HS student charged with having gun on school property
2 Clayton police officers become school resource officers
Wake Forest teens charged after being caught with BB gun in student lot
More school safety
Top Stories
Live soon: Trump will sign border deal but will also declare emergency
Black Widow Killer is North Carolina's oldest woman on death row
Opting out: How to remove your personal info from online search sites
More officers sent to Cumberland Co. middle school after threat
Troubleshooter: Raleigh couple's car totaled during brake and tire job
21 Savage ICE arrest: Rapper believes he was targeted
Police investigate reported stabbing in Wake Forest
Garner man shot by deputy after Walgreens shooting faces attempted murder charge
Show More
Delta employees at RDU to get $2M in bonuses
Photo shows bear hitching ride on Bertie County garbage truck
28 Georgia students sickened by Valentine's Day candy and treats
Home Depot to hire 370 employees in Raleigh, Durham
One more nice day before the rain arrives
More News