Gov. Cooper rakes in millions more than Dan Forest in election leadup

RALEIGH -- Democratic North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper entered the final weeks of his reelection campaign having significantly outraised his opponent.

Republican Lt. Gov. Dan Forest took in nearly $4 million from July 1 to Oct. 17. Cooper received more than $17 million during that time.

While not able to sign legislation or enact executive orders, these positions are key influencers of policy and in many cases manage billions of dollars in taxpayer dollars.


The bulk of contributions to Forest came from individual donors. Cooper got most of his money from outside political groups.

Democrats in other statewide races have raised substantially more than Republicans. Billionaire Michael Bloomberg is spending aggressively to elect Democrat Yvonne Holley for lieutenant governor. Holley is a state House member running against Republican Mark Robinson.

