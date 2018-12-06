RALEIGH. N.C. (WTVD) --Verizon Wireless and AT&T reported outages in service throughout the Southeast that were impairing people's ability to call 911. The outages have since been resolved.
The North Carolina 911 Board received notice from multiple wired and wireless carriers early Thursday that there was an issue.
Orange County 911 said it was monitoring and testing the service to help ensure operability.
Around 1 p.m. Thursday, the NC 911 service reported that the issue was resolved.
The cause of the interruption is currently unknown, but an analysis is underway.
Anyone who is still having difficulty reaching their local 911 center should call the main number for their center to report the problem. The state has 115 911 centers and they are managed and operated by county or municipal authorities.