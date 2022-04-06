BASFscience

Ivory Soap Expands Experiment

Ivory Soap Expands Experiment

Because of the high volume of air whipped into a bar of ivory soap, when the bar is heated in the microwave, it expands rapidly into a huge, fluffy cloud in just seconds. Try it for yourself!

Remember to only use Ivory soap! No other brand has such a high air content. Another brand could even smoke or burn your microwave.

For instructions, use this printable PDF instructions to do the experiment!

