ABC11 presents "The Art of Storytelling: The New Age of Content Creation" workshop at NCCU

Saturday, April 13, 2024 1:56PM
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is presenting "The Art of Storytelling: The New Age of Content Creation" workshop at NC Central University on Saturday.

The event -- which is happening in the School of Education Building -- is tailored for students who are passionate about news and media. It gives students a look into the world of storytelling and content creation.

The ABC11 team will share their expertise on a variety of topics throughout the day. This includes crafting compelling narratives to mastering technical skills essential for media careers.

Here's a look at the agenda:

Opening Session: The Art of Storytelling

The team will share their experiences and insights toward delivering relevant, accurate, and timely information for ABC11's 23-county viewing area.

Moderator

  • Joe Brown, Anchor/Reporter

Panelists

  • Robert Johnson, Meteorologist
  • Travon Miles, Sports Anchor/Reporter
  • Kweilyn Murphy, Meteorologist
  • Ana Rivera, Multi-Media Journalist
  • Ross Weidner, Assistant News Director

Breakout Sessions

Videography & Editing

The session provides an overview of the competitive industry, focusing on the techniques and roles that help effectively tell news stories that impact the community.

Session Facilitators

  • Anthony Reed, News Operations Manager
  • Jeff Janca, Senior Videojournalist

Producing and Digital Platforms

The session will offer insight into key elements that bring local TV newscasts and digital platforms to life.

Session Facilitators

  • Devetta Blount, Digital Strategy Manager
  • Emmanuel Ayisi, News Producer
  • Jazmin Bailey, News Producer
  • Andre Payne, Executive Producer

Marketing and Social Media

The workshop emphasizes the importance of understanding the intricate relationship between marketing, promotions, and digital media in today's fast-paced news environment.

Session Facilitators

  • Adam Frary, Marketing Director
  • Jared Caldwell, Senior Marketing Manager

The event is sponsored by ABC11 and its' Minority Advisory Committee.

