ABC11 presents "The Art of Storytelling: The New Age of Content Creation" workshop at NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is presenting "The Art of Storytelling: The New Age of Content Creation" workshop at NC Central University on Saturday.
The event -- which is happening in the School of Education Building -- is tailored for students who are passionate about news and media. It gives students a look into the world of storytelling and content creation.
The ABC11 team will share their expertise on a variety of topics throughout the day. This includes crafting compelling narratives to mastering technical skills essential for media careers.
The team will share their experiences and insights toward delivering relevant, accurate, and timely information for ABC11's 23-county viewing area.
Moderator
Panelists
The session provides an overview of the competitive industry, focusing on the techniques and roles that help effectively tell news stories that impact the community.
Session Facilitators
The session will offer insight into key elements that bring local TV newscasts and digital platforms to life.
Session Facilitators
The workshop emphasizes the importance of understanding the intricate relationship between marketing, promotions, and digital media in today's fast-paced news environment.
Session Facilitators
The event is sponsored by ABC11 and its' Minority Advisory Committee.