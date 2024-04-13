ABC11 presents "The Art of Storytelling: The New Age of Content Creation" workshop at NCCU

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 is presenting "The Art of Storytelling: The New Age of Content Creation" workshop at NC Central University on Saturday.

The event -- which is happening in the School of Education Building -- is tailored for students who are passionate about news and media. It gives students a look into the world of storytelling and content creation.

The ABC11 team will share their expertise on a variety of topics throughout the day. This includes crafting compelling narratives to mastering technical skills essential for media careers.

Here's a look at the agenda:

Opening Session: The Art of Storytelling

The team will share their experiences and insights toward delivering relevant, accurate, and timely information for ABC11's 23-county viewing area.

Moderator

Joe Brown, Anchor/Reporter

Panelists

Robert Johnson, Meteorologist

Travon Miles, Sports Anchor/Reporter

Kweilyn Murphy, Meteorologist

Ana Rivera, Multi-Media Journalist

Ross Weidner, Assistant News Director

Breakout Sessions

Videography & Editing

The session provides an overview of the competitive industry, focusing on the techniques and roles that help effectively tell news stories that impact the community.

Session Facilitators

Anthony Reed, News Operations Manager

Jeff Janca, Senior Videojournalist

Producing and Digital Platforms

The session will offer insight into key elements that bring local TV newscasts and digital platforms to life.

Session Facilitators

Devetta Blount, Digital Strategy Manager

Emmanuel Ayisi, News Producer

Jazmin Bailey, News Producer

Andre Payne, Executive Producer

Marketing and Social Media

The workshop emphasizes the importance of understanding the intricate relationship between marketing, promotions, and digital media in today's fast-paced news environment.

Session Facilitators

Adam Frary, Marketing Director

Jared Caldwell, Senior Marketing Manager

The event is sponsored by ABC11 and its' Minority Advisory Committee.