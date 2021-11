ABC11 Together's 35th Annual Food Drive

Pick A Box: Visit a Food Lion near you and purchase a "$5 Food Box". It will be donated to the drive.

Click A Box: Give a monetary donation here or on our ABC11 Facebook page.



A big thanks to our 2021 ABC11 Food Drive sponsors: Food Lion Feeds, US Foods, and LeithCars.com.

The 35th annual ABC11 Together Food Drive runs from November 20 - December 8. It's an important time when our viewers can join us to help restock the shelves at local food banks.This year's goal is to provide 1.7 million meals for our neighbors in need by giving to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast NC Last year these food banks distributed a record-breaking combined total of 152.6 million pounds of food due to the rise of people needing assistance during the pandemic. Many working families, children, and seniors still struggle to consistently get nutritious food on their table.That's why community support is vital.