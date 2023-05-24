ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 21, 2023

ABC11 Together Perspectives: Stop Summer Hunger Initiative and NC Fatherhood Conference

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for May 2023 features: The Stop Summer Hunger Initiative, NC Fatherhood Conference and the Playlist Concert Series

Stop Summer Hunger Initiative

Starting June 1, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina will launch its 'Stop Summer Hunger Initiative'.

The campaign focuses on combating food insecurities for families in need, particularly with children out of school for summer break.

The goal for this year is to raise 10 million meals.

The Stop Summer Initiative runs until July 31st.

NC Fatherhood Conference

The NC Fatherhood Conference is returning to the triangle, for its 10th anniversary.

The annual event sheds light on fathers and male leaders across the state ahead of Father's day.

It's taking place Saturday, June 17 from 8am to 3pm at the Life Enrichment Center in Raleigh.

Pre-registration is encouraged.

Playlist Concert Series

On the first Friday of every month, hundreds of people come out to Durham Central Park for the Playlist Concert Series.

It's presented by the park and WNCU 90.7.

In addition, to live music, attendees can enjoy dancing, arts and crafts, as well as food and beverage vendors.

Pets and outside food are allowed.

Blankets and chairs are encouraged.

The family-friendly series runs until October 6th.

ABC11 is a proud sponsor.