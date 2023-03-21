RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 19, 2023 features segments on Durham Crop Hunger Walk, Walk to De-feet Dementia and Triangle Lunge Forward.
Durham Crop Hunger Walk
On April 2, the 49th annual Durham Crop Hunger Walk will take place. Registration for the event starts at the Duke Chapel at 1:30 p.m. The walk begins at 2:30 p.m.
Click here for more information
Walk to De-feet Dementia
On Sunday, April 16 the 30th annual Walk to De-feet Dementia is taking place. The walk runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Fred Fletcher Park in Raleigh.
Click here for more information
Triangle Lunge Forward
The 17th annual Triangle Lunge Forward is happening this weekend, Saturday March 25. The event takes place at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre from 8:30 a.m. until noon.
Click here for more information