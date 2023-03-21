ABC11 Together Perspectives: 49th Annual Durham Crop Hunger Walk, 30th Annual Walk to De-feet Dementia and 17th Annual Triangle Lunge Forward

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- ABC11 Together Perspectives for March 19, 2023 features segments on Durham Crop Hunger Walk, Walk to De-feet Dementia and Triangle Lunge Forward.

Durham Crop Hunger Walk

On April 2, the 49th annual Durham Crop Hunger Walk will take place. Registration for the event starts at the Duke Chapel at 1:30 p.m. The walk begins at 2:30 p.m.

Click here for more information

Walk to De-feet Dementia

On Sunday, April 16 the 30th annual Walk to De-feet Dementia is taking place. The walk runs from 1:30-4:30 p.m. at Fred Fletcher Park in Raleigh.

Click here for more information

Triangle Lunge Forward

The 17th annual Triangle Lunge Forward is happening this weekend, Saturday March 25. The event takes place at Cary's Koka Booth Amphitheatre from 8:30 a.m. until noon.

Click here for more information