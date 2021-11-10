ABC11 Together Perspectives for November 14, 2021

RALEIGH (WTVD) --The 35th Annual ABC11 Together Food Drive gets underway on Saturday, November 20 and runs until Wednesday, December 8.The pandemic has put a big strain on our local food banks as work to meet the needs of so many people. There's been an 11% increase in people facing hunger over pre-pandemic levels.December 8 is the Giving Campaign Day where you can "Pick It or Click It." You can either pick-up a pre-packaged box of food at any Food Lion grocery store for $5, or you can click on ABC11.com and make a monetary donation.ABC11's goal for this year is to provide 1.7 million meals to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina as well as the Second Harvest Food Bank of Southeast North Carolina.The streets of Downtown Raleigh will once again be filled with holiday floats, marching bands, clowns and other performers when the 77th Annual ABC11 LeithCars.com Raleigh Christmas Parade presented by Shop Local Raleigh returns on November 20.The Parade begins at 9:40am at the corner of Hillsborough St. and Saint Mary's St. It proceeds down Hillsborough St. to the State Capitol, turns right onto Salisbury St., left onto Morgan St., and then right onto Fayetteville St. where it continues to Lenoir St. where it makes a right and disbands.If you can't make it in-person to see the Parade, you can watch it on ABC11, as well as abc11.com and on the ABC11 North Carolina app on Roku, FireTV and AndroidTV. Coverage starts at 9:30am.For more than 30 years the Junior League of Raleigh's "A Shopping SPREE!" has been Raleigh's most anticipated holiday shopping event.Last year the pandemic forced "A Shopping SPREE!" to go virtual, but this year it's back with an in-person event at a new location, the Jim Graham Building at the North Carolina State Fairgrounds from December 2-8.SPREE! is an annual four-day fundraiser, showcasing dozens of juried unique local, regional and national exhibitors offering the latest in fashion and home decor, health and beauty products, specialty foods and holiday merchandise.A Shopping SPREE! HoursThe Merry Shopping Event - 9am - 12pmGeneral Admission - 12pm - 7pmGeneral Admission - 9am - 7pmGeneral Admission - 9am - 6pmGeneral Admission - 10am - 4pm