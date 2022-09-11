ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Perspectives for September 11, 2022 features segments on La Fiesta del Pueblo, The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K and the Knightdale Education & Arts Festival.

La Fiesta del Pueblo

La Fiesta del Pueblo is the Triangle's largest and most diverse festival of Latin American culture, featuring live music and dance performances, visual and folk art exhibits, educational booths and activities for the whole family.

La Fiesta del Pueblo takes place on Fayetteville Street in Downtown Raleigh on Sunday, September 18 from noon to 6PM.

The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K

The American Cancer Society estimates in 2022, about 19,800 American women will receive a new diagnosis of ovarian cancer, and about 12,810 Americans will die from the disease.

For 20 years The Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk and 5K has raised money for research at Duke University Medical Center. Over that 20 years the event has raised more than $4 million.

This year's Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K takes place on Saturday, September 24 at Sanderson High School in Raleigh. Registration starts at 7:30AM, the 5K run is at 8:30AM and the walk is at 10:30AM.

Knightdale Education & Arts Festival

On Saturday, September 17, parents can find resources to help them get through this school year, and children can find a lot of fun activities at the Knightdale Education and Arts Fest.

The KFest will take place at Station Park. The events kick off at 10AM and goes to 2PM with food trucks, inflatables, a business expo and a backpack giveaway. The Festival resumes at 5PM with a live concert, a scholarship presentation and it all ends at 9PM with a fireworks show.

