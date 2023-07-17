ABC11 Together Perspectives for July 16, 2023 features segments on the Book Harvest Summer Block Party, Americorps RSVP program and Raleigh's Hiphop Sneaker Ball

Book Harvest Summer Block Party

Through a series of community events, the Book Harvest distributes thousands of books per year.

Their goal is to promote and encourage literacy among children and their families.

One of the organization's biggest book giveaways takes place annually during its Summer Block Party. In 2022, more than 3,600 books were given out at the event.

On Saturday, July 22, the popular event returns to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park from 1-4pm

Admission and parking are free.

Americorps Senior and Retired Volunteer Program

The Triangle Nonprofit and Volunteer Leadership Center is providing seniors with a chance to help others.

The Americoprs Senior and Retired Volunteer Program (RSVP) connects people age 55 and up, with community service opportunities that match their hobbies and skills.

People interested can click here for more on how to enroll in the program.

City of Raleigh Museum Hiphop Sneaker Ball

In honor of hiphop's 50th anniversary this year, the City of Raleigh is hosting a sneaker ball.

The event is set to highlight those who contributed to the culture here in North Carolina.

The City of Raleigh Museum is hosting the event on Saturday, August 12 at Raleigh Union Station.

You can learn more about the event, including ticket prices by clicking here.

