ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 13, 2023 features segments on DPS Fest, Knightdale Arts & Education Festival and Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival.
DPS Fest
This year, the Durham Public Schools Foundation celebrates its five-year anniversary.
One of the foundation's most popular events is the annual DPS Fest. This year, it takes place on Sunday, August 20 at Durham Central Park.
From 3 to 7pm, families can enjoy music, food, games and giveaways. You can reserve free event tickets here.
ABC11 Together Perspectives is a sponsor.
Knightdale Arts & Education Festival
The annual Knightdale Arts and Education Festival returns Saturday, August 19.
It aims to connect residents with community resources and local non-profits. There will also be a focus on preparing families to send children back to school.
K-Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knightdale Station Park. ABC11 Together is a sponsor.
To see a complete lineup of the event, click here.
Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival
The Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival returns to downtown Cary on Saturday, August 26.
The festival will run two-days, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year, the event is happening at Cary Town Hall Campus featuring displays of art from around the country.
ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.
Click here for more information.