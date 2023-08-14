ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help.

ABC11 Together Perspectives for August 13, 2023 features segments on DPS Fest, Knightdale Arts & Education Festival and Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival.

DPS Fest

This year, the Durham Public Schools Foundation celebrates its five-year anniversary.

One of the foundation's most popular events is the annual DPS Fest. This year, it takes place on Sunday, August 20 at Durham Central Park.

From 3 to 7pm, families can enjoy music, food, games and giveaways. You can reserve free event tickets here.

ABC11 Together Perspectives is a sponsor.

Knightdale Arts & Education Festival

The annual Knightdale Arts and Education Festival returns Saturday, August 19.

It aims to connect residents with community resources and local non-profits. There will also be a focus on preparing families to send children back to school.

K-Fest will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Knightdale Station Park. ABC11 Together is a sponsor.

To see a complete lineup of the event, click here.

Lazy Daze Arts & Crafts Festival

The Lazy Daze Arts and Crafts Festival returns to downtown Cary on Saturday, August 26.

The festival will run two-days, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. This year, the event is happening at Cary Town Hall Campus featuring displays of art from around the country.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor.

Click here for more information.