ABC11 Together Perspectives for September 10, 2023 features segments on the Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & Run, Community Home Trusts Annual Block Party and La Fiesta Del Pueblo.

Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K Run

For 21 years, the Gail Parkins Memorial Ovarian Cancer Walk & 5K Run has helped to raise thousands of dollars for treatment and research at Duke Health. This year, the annual fundraiser returns Saturday, September, 23 at Sanderson High School in Raleigh.

Onsite registration: 7:30 a.m.

5K run begins: 8:30 a.m.

Walk begins: 10:30 a.m.

Lunch and an awards presentation immediately follows the walk

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this event.

Community Home Trust

Community Home Trust provides affordable housing and financial counseling to people living throughout Orange County. To date, the non-profit has put more than 300 people in permanent homes.

On Sunday, September 24, the community will come together for its annual meeting and block party at Southern Community Park.

It'll run from 3 to 7 p.m. and feature food, live music and free resources.

La Fiesta Del Pueblo

September is National Hispanic Heritage Month and on Sunday the 17th, the Triangle's most diverse Latin American festival returns to downtown Raleigh.

La Fiesta Del Pueblo celebrates culture through music, dance, art and food.

The event will take place on Fayetteville Street from 12 to 6 p.m.

ABC11 Together is once again a proud sponsor.