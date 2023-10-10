ABC11 Together Perspectives for October 8, 2023

ABC11 Together highlights Fire Prevention Month and Operation Save-A-Life

ABC11 Together Perspectives for October features segments on Operation Save-A-Life and RDC Marathon

Operation Save-A-Life

Every year ABC11 sponsors Operation Save-A-Life which donates smoke detectors to local fire departments to deliver to communities.

Kick off is Tuesday October 10.

For more information, click here.

ABC11 Together is a proud sponsor of this event.

Last year more than 150 people died in fires in North Carolina, up from the year before.

Once again ABC11 is teaming up with Kidde, The Home Depot and the North Carolina Jaycee Burn Center UNC Health for Operation Save-A-Life.

October is fire prevention safety month. It starts with having reliable, working smoke detectors in your home.

RDU Marathon

On the last weekend of October thousands of runners will take part in several races that will raise money for ALS research.

The race takes place Sunday, October 29.

There is a marathon, half-marathon, 10k and 5k.

It starts at 7:15 a.m. at Streets at Southpoint Mall.