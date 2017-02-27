How to watch ABC11 with an antenna

There are many ways to watch ABC11, including accessing our free, over the air digital signal. If you haven't used an antenna to get TV lately, there are some important changes you should know about.

Since June 12, 2009 all full power television stations in the country have been broadcasting an all digital signal. The good news is that if you purchased your TV in last few years, it already has a digital tuner. If you are still using an analog TV set, you have to connect it to a converter box to watch ABC11 over the air.

There are many types of antenna available, and there are things you should keep in mind about any antenna you may already have at home, or one you're considering buying in order to watch TV free over the air.

Antenna Issues:

A good antenna is essential for reliable reception!!!

Must be designed for VHF plus UHF (Note: ABC11 is the only VHF channel in the area)

Outdoor antennas and their wiring can deteriorate. Important to know if you're trying to rely on a very old antenna.

Check the alignment (position) of the outdoor antenna.

The quality of the cable from the antenna to the TV is important, and the length should be kept as short as is practical. Signal splitters will reduce the strength of the signal reaching the TV or converter.

Attic mounted antennas will often work well.

Indoor antennas should be located near a window.

Antenna extension cables can be purchased to allow proper location.

Always buy an antenna from a reputable vendor who will allow a return or exchange (with all original packaging) if it does not work in the viewer's particular situation.

It is a one-time expense to purchase a good antenna, or have a new outdoor antenna installed, as compared to ongoing monthly charges for cable or satellite.

Repositioning the antenna and then re-scanning for DTV channels is a trial and error process. If the channel number displays (11-1), use the built-in signal meter to help position the antenna.

With "rabbit ear" antennas, extend the elements as far as possible.

Other Possible Problems:

Terrain and trees will affect DTV reception (due to many DTV signals being broadcast on UHF channels) in suburban and rural areas.

If you have questions about digital television, converter boxes or reception problems, visit: DTV.gov or call 1-888-CALL-FCC (1-888-225-5322).

You can also take ABC11 on the go with you, download our apps here.