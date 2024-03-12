ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: Notre Dame beats Ga. Tech; Wolfpack on deck

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- Notre Dame held off Georgia Tech 84-80 to open the ACC Tournament on Tuesday afternoon at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

The Fighting Irish (13-19) move on to face Wake Forest (19-12) at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday. That game can be seen on ESPN.

Next up, NC State (17-14) looks to keep its season alive with a Tuesday afternoon encounter against ACC bottom-feeder Louisville (8-23).

That game tipped off just before 4:45 p.m. on ACC Network.

The Wolfpack will have to win five straight games to claim their first ACC championship since 1987.

Miami (15-16) and Boston College (17-14) close out the first day of action with a scheduled 7 p.m. start.

