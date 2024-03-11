ACC Men's Basketball Tournament: When UNC, Duke, NC State play

WASHINGTON (WTVD) -- The college basketball regular season is over and that means it's time for one of the most exciting and unpredictable postseasons in American sports.

Single elimination tournaments starting with the individual conferences across the country will then lead into the spectacle often called March Madness, where 68 teams face off in survive and advance format filled with last second shots and Cinderella stories.

For the Atlantic Coast Conference, the excitement is taking place at Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

North Carolina State is the first Triangle-area team to take the court. The Wolfpack will have to win five straight games if the team wants to claim its first ACCT title since 1987.

UNC and Duke are the top two seeds in the tournament. Duke won the tournament last year, while UNC hasn't won since 2016.

The first round happens Tuesday March 12 and will be broadcast on ACC Network.

2 p.m. -- Notre Dame vs Georgia Tech (Game 1)

4:30 p.m. -- NC State vs Louisville (Game 2)

7 p.m. Boston College vs Miami (Game 3)

The winners of those games will advance to the second round on Wednesday. All of the games from this point on will be broadcast on ESPN or ESPN2.

12 p.m. -- Virginia Tech vs Florida State (Game 4)

2:30 p.m. -- Wake Forest vs Game 1 winner (Game 5)

7 p.m. -- Syracuse vs Game 2 winner (Game 6)

9:30 p.m. -- Clemson vs Game 3 winner (Game 7)

The top four seeds in the conference automatically advance to the quarterfinals, which begin Thursday.

12 p.m. -- North Carolina vs Game 4 winner (Game 8)

2:30 p.m. -- Pittsburg vs Game 5 winner (Game 9)

7 p.m. -- Duke vs Game 6 winner (Game 10)

9:30 p.m. -- Virginia vs Game 7 winner (Game 11)

Friday marks the semifinals of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament. The last four remaining teams will face off for a spot in the championship game Saturday. The winner of the tournament receives and automatic bid into the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Friday, March 17 at 7 p.m. -- Game 8 winner vs Game 9 winner (Game 12)

Friday, March 17 at 9:30 p.m. -- Game 10 winner vs Game 11 winner (Game 13)