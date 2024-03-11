Place your bets! Sports betting is up and running in North Carolina

With Monday's launch, many companies licensed to operate in the state, like FanDuel, are working to make their deals more enticing.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Sports betting has finally arrived in North Carolina, but how do you get in on the fun?

There are seven different mobile apps approved for use across the state as of launch day. Each one of them has various promotional deals offering free bonus bets or other incentives to get you to sign up and place your first wagers.

You can click on the links below to visit each app's website or download the app to your phone.

This comes just a day before the start of the ACC Men's Basketball Tournament and a little more than a week before the start of the men's and women's NCAA basketball tournaments.

North Carolina is the 38th state to legalize sports gambling and the 30th to allow for mobile gaming.

According to the American Gaming Association, Americans wagered just under $120 billion last year - a record figure. Part of that jump was fueled by five new states launching legalized gaming. Those states accounted for about 14% of all gambling revenue.

Despite the excitement, the North Carolina Lottery Commission knows sports betting can open the door to gambling addiction for some. So, they've put proactive measures in place for that reason.

Each company granted a license to operate in NC must:

Have a responsible gaming program, which includes a feature called self-exclusion. This allows people to exclude themselves from placing wagers.

Provide responsible gaming training to its employees and provide information about gambling addiction resources in its marketing

Companies also are not allowed to target their marketing to people under 21.