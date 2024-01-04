Carolina Hurricanes purchase Backyard Bistro near PNC Arena

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wednesday, the Carolina Hurricanes announced they are purchasing the Backyard Bistro in Raleigh.

The restaurant is right across from PNC Arena and perhaps a spot for the first sportsbook as sports gambling begins to take shape later in the year.

"While we have been partners for a while, it felt like the right time to officially bring Backyard Bistro into the Canes family," Canes General Manager Don Waddell said

The purchase is the first step in transforming the area outside the arena into an entertainment district. With sports betting on the horizon, it seems like a logical place to make wagers.

Companies who want to launch betting services in the state had to file applications right before the new year.

Wednesday's deal to buy the restaurant comes months after the team signed a long-term deal with the Centennial Authority to stay at the arena.

The lease calls for the development of retail, dining, office space, a hotel, and a sportsbook around the arena.

ABC11 also reached out to members of the Centennial Authority for further comment.