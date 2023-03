Durham City Council Member Leonardo Williams confirmed the sad news in a tweet.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The budget director of Durham, John Allore, was killed in a bike accident.

City council member Leonardo Williams confirmed the sad news in a tweet saying the City of Durham lost a superstar.

Details surrounding the crash have not been released.

