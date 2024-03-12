Arbitration process in accreditation dispute underway, Saint Augustine's University confirms

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saint Augustine's University released new details about its push to regain accreditation.

The university posted to its website, laying out exactly where arbitration stands.

Arbitration is the last remaining step for the university to keep its accreditation with The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges (SACSCOC). That group previously ruled that the school had not done its part to stay accredited and then ruled against the school in an appeal of that initial decision.

Now, Saint Augustine's said it filed its Letter of Arbitration to SACSCOC on March 8 and the group received it on March 11.

By rule, the arbitration proceedings must wrap up within 90 days

Payroll and financial challenges are the latest in the Saint Augustine's University saga.

This week, Interim President Marcus Burgess told ABC11 the school didn't make its last payroll, which was Feb. 23. That is the second time this month.

He also admitted he is not sure they will make the next one.

"I feel as if it's very absurd. A lot of students are distraught judging by the fact that we do expect to get paid for our hard work," the student said.

While the crisis has affected some students and their plans at the school, some students said off camera they remain hopeful Saint Augustine's will keep its doors open.

"I love my school, so I really am praying that everything goes good with it and everything goes through," the student said. "I honestly do think that is going to get better because they are already making the steps and doing the things and taking the precautions to get everything on track."

The school is also continuing to fight to return to full accreditation.

The university's accreditation appeal was denied last month by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Board of Trustees.

In a statement following the denial, Burgess said seniors will graduate and financial aid will be honored. He also announced the school will engage in arbitration and adhere to the outlined procedures.

In the meantime, Saint Augustine's will remain an accredited university.

Burgess said if arbitration doesn't go in the school's favor, it's already looking at other accreditation agencies.

"We have already done our orientation with TRACS," Burgess said. "We're feverishly working to ensure we can get through the applicant stage to the candidacy stage. If we can get that to happen, then we can receive Title 4 funding."

Transnational Association of Christina Colleges and Schools (TRACS) is an accrediting agency in Virginia.

The president of TRACS confirmed with ABC11 that Saint Augustine's has completed the application orientation.

There are several steps to move from one accreditation agency to another, including an approval letter from the US Department of Education.